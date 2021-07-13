MK Gafni: PM Bennett doesn't want to meet with me

MK Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism) on Tuesday morning said that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett refuses to meet with him.

"I asked to meet with Bennett, but he does not want to speak to me," Gafni told Kol Hai Radio. "He is also right, from his perspective, because I tell him the truth, unlike all those in his party who suck up to him."

"With [Foreign Minister Yair] Lapid (Yesh Atid) I do speak. But I won't speak with [Finance Minister Avigdor] Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu). There are things that a beautiful soul is repulsed by, and one of them is speaking with that evil man. It's revolting, he's a revolting person. What's there to say to him? He anyways will do what he can do in order to hurt us."

When asked why he had called Bennett a "whippersnapper" and why he called Liberman an "evil man," Gafni said: "Over the year of coronavirus, there has been a lot of criticism of us, that we apparently did not do enough. It taught me that if we raise the octaves with harsher rhetoric, it's in order so that no one can say that we didn't do enough. And when they hurt my public, I scream with all my might."

Describing his relationship with MK Benjamin Netanyahu, who leads the opposition, Gafni said: "Netanyahu isn't my rebbe. I don't work with Netanyahu because he is Netanyahu, and I don't learn my lifestyle from him. I work with the traditional public."

"You need to be careful when making deals with the government," he added. "There are red lines that we won't cross, but reality forces us to do the things we need to do with the government, even if it's an evil government."