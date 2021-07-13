Spicy Saucy Wings

Ingredients

Chicken Wings

1 tablespoon Gefen Corn Starch

1 tablespoon baking powder

2 pounds chicken wings (approximately 12 wings), patted dry

Sauce

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons sambal oelek (see note)

2 tablespoons Gefen Maple Syrup

2 tablespoons ketchup

2 tablespoons fish-free Worcestershire sauce such as Gefen

Prepare the Chicken Wings

Preheat oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and prepare an oven-safe wire rack on a foil or parchment paper lined baking sheet. Spray the wire rack with non-stick spray.

In a large bowl combine cornstarch and baking powder. Add wings to the bowl and toss to coat. Arrange wings in a single layer, skin side up, on the wire rack and let them rest and dry out for at least 20 minutes or overnight in the refrigerator.

Bake wings for 25 minutes on first side, then flip each wing over, bake for an additional 25 minutes, then flip wings one last time so skin is up again and bake for 10 more minutes – for a total of one hour – wings should be crispy and a golden brown color.

Prepare the Sauce

While wings are roasting, prepare sauce by combining soy sauce, sambal oelek, maple syrup, ketchup, and Worcestershire in a small saucepan over low-medium heat.

Whisk continuously until the ingredients are well combined. Cover and set aside.

When wings are finished roasting, coat in prepared sauce and serve immediately.

Note: Sambal Oelek is my go-to ingredient for so many recipes because it packs a ton of flavor and is made with simple ingredients. Made from ground roasted chili peppers, Sambal Oelek is sold in its simple form or mixed with garlic, called Chili Garlic Paste. It is usually found next to Sriracha in the grocery store and has a yellow or gold label. If you're looking for a little punch in your dish or that little extra umph, add a bit of Sambal Oelek and see where it takes you!

