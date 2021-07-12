COVID Czar: No decision on 3rd vaccine next

Coronavirus Czar Prof. Nachman Ash issued an announcement this evening (Monday) against the background of the increase in coronavirus morbidity in Israel and said that no decision had been made yet as to whether a third vaccine dose will be necessary for the general public.

According to him, new restrictions are not in the planning either. "Currently there is no intention to propose further restrictions, and we are continuing according to what was decided in the Cabinet - soft containment, that is, trying to reduce the morbidity by all means we have without restrictions."

However when asked about the possibility of imposing restrictions ahead of the High Holidays he replied, "As much as possible we will not create special restrictions on the holidays, and it will depend on the level of morbidity."

He admitted that recently published data on the morbidity in Israel contained a serious error. "With the replacement of the sampling factor at Ben Gurion Airport a few weeks ago, it was found that the negative tests were counted twice, so we have a distorted number of over-tests that have been reported recently."

"We published incorrect data on the percentage of positives for weeks, from tomorrow - the rate will increase," Ash said.