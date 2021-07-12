International company signs agreement on Israeli COVID vaccine

The Israeli Ministry of Defense and the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR), have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate with NRx Pharmaceuticals, an international company traded on Nasdaq. The agreement outlines the completion of trials and commercial processes that will be completed for “BriLife,” the coronavirus vaccine developed by the IIBR.

Defense Minister, Benny Gantz said: “This agreement is excellent news for Israel’s citizens and highlights the unprecedented achievement of the Israel Institute for Biological Research. I anticipate that with this agreement, we will be able to complete the development of the vaccine and enable Israel to produce vaccines independently, because as we have seen recently – the coronavirus is not going anywhere. At the same time, the IIBR and the entire defense establishment will continue to take part in the national effort to counter the effects of this pandemic. I would like to thank the scientists of the institute, who never stop working to secure us - whether it be in the area of defense or health.”

The commercialization process was led by Tel Hashomer Ltd. which won a tender and was approved by the Accountant General in the Ministry of Finance. The MOU includes the completion of clinical trials in the Ukraine, Georgia and Israel. It also details commercial and marketing processes.

NRx Pharmaceuticals will complete the clinical trials needed to increase the statistical sample and to prepare the necessary regulatory files in order to continue the clinical trials and conduct its third phase. The company will conduct clinical trials on tens of thousands of volunteers in the countries with which it has signed cooperation agreements. IIBR will accompany the process and will continue to share knowledge and provide scientific assistance to complete the clinical trials.