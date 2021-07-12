Couple dies from COVID days apart

An 85-year-old woman died today (Monday) in the Corona ward at Rambam Medical Center, four days after her husband died from the coronavirus.

Both spouses had received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine and the wife suffered from background conditions.

Yesterday, 423 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus and the positive test rate was 0.8%.

47 patients are listed in serious condition, 13 of whom are on ventilators. The death toll since the outbreak has risen to 6,440, four of whom have died in the past two days.