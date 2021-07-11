Diminishing our capability to distinguish and differentiate

The first blessing that observant Jews recite among the Morning Blessings is the following: “Blessed are You, HASHEM, our GOD, King of the universe, Who gave us the understanding to distinguish between day and night”.

Many of those who recite this blessing understand this blessing as referring to God creating day and night, however the underlying meaning of this blessing refers to our God-given ability to distinguish, to differentiate, between day and night, between good and evil, and between real and imaginary.

But what seems to be a basic given in life, what seems to make so much common sense, has in recent years been turned upside down. This past year with the eruption of anti-Semitic attacks literally everywhere, coupled with runaway crime on the streets of America’s major cities, with violent crime rates shooting up tenfold and hundreds of percentages; something has happened, a tectonic shift in society is upon us, and our God- given ability to distinguish between victim and offender is under attack.

Not surprisingly, those most responsible for expressing anti-Semitic hatred in America are the very same doing the utmost to facilitate the continuing breakdown of public order and safety on the streets of America. It starts with the Jews, but it never ends with the Jews. The first airplane that was hijacked was an Israeli airplane, and today at every airport at every country in the world, we now line up for security checks, so all Americans should be concerned.

Those that are at the forefront of leading the charge of blurring the distinction between criminals and victim, between police officers and offenders, between innocent bystanders and street criminals are members of the progressive Democratic Party namely: Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep Cory Bush and Rep. Ayanna Pressley .

Not surprisingly, these very same aggressive Democratic congresswomen are also at the forefront of empowering anti-Semites and the resulting upsurge in hard-core anti-Semitic sentiment and anti-Semitic attacks on the streets of America. The coordinated effort on the part of these Democratic congresswomen to link the status of Afro-Americans with the status of Palestinian Arabs as if they are two sides of the same coin has reinforced this trend of defending all those that claim to be oppressed while justifying their criminal, violent behavior and lack of accountability as a legitimate response to perceived oppression - whether it be on the streets of America or in the Gaza Strip.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Gaza) recently expressed her political agenda: “defund not only the police, but Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)."

Why? Because according to Tlaib, they engage in terrorism. According to Tlaib, organizations dedicated to defending the United States should be treated as if they were enemies of the state. “What they are doing to the Palestinian people is what they continue to do to our Black brothers and sisters here,” Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan shouted to applause at a rally earlier this month, “Until all our children are safe,” Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri told the House, “we will continue to fight for our rights in Palestine and in Ferguson.” Rep. Ayanna Pressley spoke recently at a rally in Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House on March 12 and repeated the message during a speech on the House floor, Pressley compared Black Lives Matter and anti–police brutality protests in the U.S. to the Muslim violence in Israel.

-In response to the recent broad daylight shooting in Times Square, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., claimed over the weekend that concern from people over the spike in crime rates across the country amounted to "hysteria."

-Ocasio-Cortez casted doubt over the data showing crime rates rising in cities throughout the U.S., especially in New York, where shooting incidents and murders have risen 53% and 13% since the beginning of the year. According to Ocasio-Cortez’s logic, we must examine the “context”, that is, it’s never the crime itself that is the real issue, but the response by police and other first responders that need to be held accountable.

-On the unprovoked Hamas terror and on the Israeli response of self-defense she has stated “The lens through which I saw this incident, as an activist, as an organizer – [it is as] if 60 people were killed in Ferguson, Missouri, if 60 people were killed in the South Bronx, unarmed, if 60 people were killed in Puerto Rico – I just look at that [Gaza] incident more than just as an incident, and to me, it would just be completely unacceptable if that happened on our shores,” she said.

-Rep Ilhan Omar recently responded on CNN: 'I don’t ‘regret equating US and Israel with the Taliban. Rep. Ilhan Omar, continued and told CNN that she has no regrets over her recent comments comparing the United States and Israel to terrorist groups Hamas and the Taliban, and went so far as to blame her Jewish colleagues for taking issue with the remark.

This intertwining of the Black Lives Matter protests and the deadly street violence in America with Palestinian Arab violence, rocke launching and terror in the Gaza Strip by Rep Ilhan Omar and the other progressive Democratic congresswomen shows a clear goal of expropriating the Palestinian Arab-Israeli conflict as part and parcel of the current breakdown of order and safety on the streets of America.

Israeli’s have been falsely juxtaposed and casted as “white supremacists” (when over half the Jews in Israel are people of color) and Israel as a nation of “apartheid”. Black Lives Matter, and other Americans of color are automatically labeled as victims of oppression. This distortion and blurring of reality has made the streets of America that much less safe while empowering the Palestinian Arabs to continue with their never-ending terror war against the State of Israel.

Aiding and abetting is a legal doctrine related to the guilt of someone who aids or abets (encourages, incites) another person in the commission of a crime. It exists in a number of different countries and generally allows a court to pronounce someone guilty for aiding and abetting in a crime even if they are not the principal offender or even directly involved in the criminal act itself. The progressive Democratic Party as represented by Tliab, Pressley, Omar, Ocasio-Cortez, and Bush will continue to blur the publics’ ability to distinguish and differentiate between police forces and criminals, between victims of violence and those responsible for the violence. These Congresswomen should all held accountable for aiding and abetting this breakdown of order and safety on the streets of America.

Ron Jager grew up in the South Bronx of New York City, making Aliyah in 1980. Served for 25 years in the IDF as a Mental Health Field Officer in operational units. Prior to retiring was Commander of the Central Psychiatric Clinic for Reserve Solders at Tel-Hashomer. Since retiring has been involved in strategic consultancy to NGO's and communities in the Gaza Envelope on resiliency projects to assist first responders and communities. Ron has written numerous articles for outlets in Israel and abroad focusing on Israel and the Jewish world.