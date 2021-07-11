LGBT flags removed from Knesset hall

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz's associates on Sunday afternoon hung LGBT flags in the Knesset's Jerusalem hall without permission.

The Knesset security guard ordered them to remove the flags and clarified that this was against protocol

A press conference of the Meretz chairman is scheduled to take place following the High Court's decision to approve surrogacy for same-sex parents.

The minister's associates also tried to prevent an Arutz Sheva journalist from reporting on the removal of the flag and one of them even told him, "I will settle the score with you."