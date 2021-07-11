

First 'SIBAT Pavilion' since COVID International Defense Cooperation Directorate to participate in Defense Exhibition Athens. “We welcome opportunity to restart activities." Yoni Kempinski ,

iStock Athens The Israel Ministry of Defense will open its first “SIBAT Pavilion” since the pandemic, at the DEFEA Defense Exhibition in Greece



Defense Exhibition Athens (DEFEA), is among the first major international defense and security exhibitions taking place since the start of the pandemic. SIBAT will participate in the exhibition along with 20 Israeli defense industries, including Elbit, IAI and Rafael.



Following a period marked by the global health crisis, SIBAT, the International Defense Cooperation Directorate of the Israel Ministry of Defense, will participate in Defense Exhibition Athens (DEFEA), between July 13-15. This is a high-profile international exhibition held under the auspices of the Hellenic Ministry of Defense and will host 50 delegations from 30 countries.



SIBAT will conduct its activities and support the 20 Israeli industries participating in the event via its own pavilion. The Israeli companies participating in this event are global leaders in their fields: Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), RAFAEL, Aeronautics, Smart Shooter, AITECH, Astronautics, Bagira, Bet Shemesh Engines, Double Shoot, EMTAN, Nir Or, PLASAN, Israel Shipyards, IWI, Meprolight, Camero Tech, Uniscope, Uvision, RT.



Head of the International Defense Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT), Brig. Gen. (Res.), Yair Kulas, said: “We welcome the opportunity to restart our activities abroad, including participating in global defense exhibitions following the challenging period of the Corona pandemic. We are especially glad to relaunch our activities in Greece – a partner with whom our defense relations continue to expand and deepen. We hope to use this exhibition as an opportunity to share Israel’s excellent defense industries, and to continue enhancing our relations with our international partners.”



