Racial Marxism is destroying America



When in doubt, all that remains is to kneel.

Writing on USA Today Christopher Rufo of the Manhattan Institute explains that Critical Race Theory is an academic discipline which states that the United States was founded on racism, oppression and white supremacy and that these forces are still at the root of our society. It reformulates the old Marxist dialectic of oppressor and oppressed, replacing the class categories of bourgeoisie and proletariat with the categories of black and white. A form of "race-based Marxism”.

-In Cupertino, California, a school forced third-graders to deconstruct their racial and sexual identities and rank themselves according to their "power and privilege."

-In Springfield, Missouri, a middle school forced teachers to place themselves on a "matrix of oppression." "Males, Christians, English-speaking straight men are the greatest oppressors."

-In Philadelphia, a school forced fifth grade students to celebrate Black Communism and simulate a Black Power rally.

-In New York, a principal of a public school sent material to parents advocating the complete "abolition of whites".

-In Portland, Oregon, students are educated on racial justice in terms of "revolution and / or resistance".

"If we teach that somehow the founding of the United States of America was somehow flawed, it was corrupt, it was racist, it's really dangerous," former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told The Cats Roundtable. “It affects the… very foundations of our country. It is called critical race theory, but in the end they are attacking the central understandings we have shared together for 245 years and are trying to divide the country”.

As researcher James Lindsay, one of the main critics of this theory, puts it: “Do you notice the race? It is because you are a racist. Don't you notice it? It is because you are privileged, therefore a racist ".

When in doubt, all that remains is to kneel.

America is declining rapidly in front of our eyes.