IDF, police, thwart weapon smuggling attempt on Lebanese border

Overnight (Friday), IDF observation troops noticed suspects smuggling bags from Lebanon into Israeli territory, near the village of Ghajar.

IDF troops identified the smuggling attempt using a variety of means, in both overt and covert ways.

Throughout the incident, in collaboration with the Israel Police from the Northern District Border Unit, 43 guns worth 2,700,000 shekel ($822,945) were confiscated.

Among other things, the IDF is examining the possibility that the smuggling attempt was carried out with the help of the Hezbollah terror organization, and is investigating, along with Israel Police, the perpetrators of the weapon smuggling attempt.

"IDF troops monitor everything that happens along the Blue Line, and work extensively in order to combat the phenomenon of drug and weapon smuggling attempts from the Lebanese border," the IDF said in a statement.