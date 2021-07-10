Government to decide on possible holiday COVID restrictions

The government is expected to decide next week on the next steps in fighting the latest resurgence of COVID-19 in Israel, Kan 11 News reported on Friday.

Among other things, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and senior members of the health establishment will discuss the High Holidays. On Friday, during a situation assessment, coronavirus project manager Professor Nachman Ash said that preparations for the holidays should already begin and that the policy for that time period should be examined.

In addition, Kan 11 News said, Israel is likely to soon decide on the administration of a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, possibly even next week. To this end, data are currently being analyzed that should examine whether there is a match between the date of receipt of the vaccine and the decrease in the level of antibodies. These data should make the decision more informed.

If a decision on a third dose is indeed made, we are expected to see a vaccination campaign similar to the one we saw last winter, in which the first to be vaccinated will be those over the age of 60, as well as medical staff and those suffering from background diseases. The groups will then be expanded.

At the last discussion of the Epidemic Treatment Team and the Vaccines Committee at the Ministry of Health, most of the members opposed the move to give a third dose to the entire population and contented themselves with recommending a third dose for immunosuppressants only.

One of the reasons for the opposition to the move was that there was not enough information. It is likely that such a move would not be made without the support of the epidemic treatment team.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)