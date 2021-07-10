Report: Coalition striving for understandings with Joint List

The Bennett-Lapid government is striving to reach broader understandings with the predominantly Arab Joint List party in the wake of the coalition’s recent troubles in achieving a majority for proposed bills, Channel 12 News reported on Friday.

According to the report, the talks between the sides do not revolve around the Joint List joining the coalition or providing it with a permanent safety net, but about certain issues on which the Joint List can lend a hand.

As part of Foreign Minister Yair Lapid's and Defense Minister Benny Gantz's attempt to reach agreements with the Joint List, they have been discussing a range of issues, but these are not security-related issues. If these contacts mature - the Joint List will be able to give its voters a response on issues that are on the agenda and the coalition, for its part, will be able to remain calm and less tense.

Meanwhile, according to the report, Gantz met this week with MK Ahmed Tibi in his office.

Sources close to Gantz said the two discussed a particular issue rather than a comprehensive deal, and that there are no agreements at this stage. The goal is to bring about calm that will help the coalition run smoothly.

