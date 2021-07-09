Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

The Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, spoke for the first time today (Friday) with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson.

Prime Minister Bennett thanked Johnson for his congratulations on the establishment of the government in Israel and noted that this is a diverse government that works with great cooperation and vigor.

The two welcomed the warm ties and cooperation between Israel and Britain in a variety of areas, including security issues. The two leaders discussed strategies for handling the coronavirus crisis and promised mutual cooperation. Prime Minister Johnson invited Prime Minister Bennett to visit Britain.