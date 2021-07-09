Palestinian Authority official: No relation between Israel and Jews

Palestinian Authority official Mohammad Shtayyeh explained this week in a speech to members of the Fatah party how he thinks the narrative against Israel should be presented.

He asked those present to engineer the public consciousness in a way that would clarify the difference between the Jewish people and the State of Israel.

"To fight the narrative, one has to understand that clearly, the Hebrews, the Jews, and the Israelis are not the same thing." said Shtayyeh in a video translated by Mechon Mamre.

He bases his explanations on various Islamic commentaries on the Bible. "Israel is Jacob. The children of Israel, they are the children of Jacob; 1300 years separate his children from the prophet Moses, making the Israelites and the Jews two different entities."

Shtayyeh added that "the key question is who the Jews of today are. The answer is clear, the Jews of today are Khuzar Jews who joined Judaism in the sixth century."