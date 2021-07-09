60 homes demolished in Jordan Valley

The Civil Administration on Wednesday demolished 60 homes in the Palestinian village of Khirbet Homsa in the Jordan Valley.

The village is located in a firing range and in the last year two demolition operations have been carried out. Haaretz reported that the Civil Administration suggested that the villagers move to an alternative location, but the residents refused.

MK Mossi Raz sent a letter to Defense Minister Gantz in which he claimed that "the state is working harder than ever to forcibly transfer these communities and to relinquish its basic human responsibility towards them." Raz demanded that the Ministry of Defense "stop its policy of destruction, dispossession, and deportation."

"Small children are sitting in the scorching sun. What have they done to the State of Israel? A small child who suffers a heat stroke is a terrorist?" Raz asked. Yasser Abu Kabash, one of the villagers whose house was destroyed, told Haaretz. "They took everything we have."

The Civil Administration responded: "In accordance with the Supreme Court ruling, security forces carried out enforcement activity this morning in Khirbet Homsa. The activity included the demolition and confiscation of tents that were once again illegally erected by Palestinian residents who invaded the firing range in the Jordan Valley in 2012. "