450 new coronavirus cases, 70 hospitalized

Thursday saw the diagnosis of 450 new coronavirus cases, Israel's Health Ministry reported Friday morning. The number represents a drop, after over 500 new cases were diagnosed each day, for three days in a row.

Also on Thursday, 71,261 coronavirus tests were performed, and 0.7% of test results received were positive.

A full 3,443 of the 3,691 active cases are in quarantine hotels, and 70 others are hospitalized. Of the 39 in serious condition, 16 are in critical condition and 12 are on ventilators.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus deaths rose by five, from 6,429 to 6,434 by Friday morning.

So far, Israel has fully vaccinated 5,189,094 people, including 24.7% of those ages 12-19; 38.8% of those in that age group have received their first dose of the vaccine.