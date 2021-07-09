Indiana coroner rules rollercoaster death an accident

An Ohio woman who died last month at a theme park has been determined to have died due to the force of the rollercoaster she was riding, The Kansas City Star reported.

Dubois County coroner Katie Schuck has determined that Dawn Jankovic, 47, was killed when her right internal thoracic artery tore as she rode "The Voyage" at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari in Santa Claus, Indiana, the Star said.

The tear caused severe internal blood loss.

According to McClatchy News, Jankovic had boarded the rollercoaster along with the other passengers, but when the ride ended she was unresponsive.

"It was just a reaction her body had from riding the ride," said Schuck, who ruled the death an accident. "It had nothing to do with a malfunction or anything, as far as safety and that type of thing."