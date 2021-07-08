Netherlands boycotting Durban IV conference

The Netherlands will not be attending the Durban IV conference, Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag said on Thursday, according to local media reports.

The September 2021 conference marks the 20th anniversary of the Durban declaration, which was adopted at the UN’s 2001 Durban Conference that was marred by anti-Semitism and hatred against Israel.

Kaag said there was an unacceptable risk that the September conference would be a repeat of the Jew hatred of the 2001 conference. She also said that her country would continue to fight against anti-Semitism, reported the Centrum Informatie En Documentatie Israel (CIDI), a Dutch Jewish advocacy organization.

“The Netherlands will not participate in the Durban IV meeting, in view of the historical burden of the Durban process, the risk of repetition of abuse of this platform for anti-Semitic expressions and the disproportionate and one-sided attention to Israel as reflected in the original Durban statement,” Kaag said.

UN Watch described Durban IV as "(endorsing) this perversion of the principles of anti-racism. As world leaders gather for the General Assembly’s annual opening, this one-day event plans to adopt a ‘political declaration’ calling for the ‘full and effective implementation’ of the Durban Declaration.”

The Netherlands joins other countries boycotting Durban IV, including the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and Hungary.