Moshe Feiglin announces he's rejoining the Likud

Former MK Moshe Feiglin announced Thursday that he is returning to the Likud party, after bolting nearly seven years ago.

Feiglin, who served in the Knesset as a Likud MK from 2013 to 2015, withdrew his candidacy from the Likud’s 2015 Knesset slate after he was placed in an unrealistic position, going on to establish the libertarian “Zehut” party.

After Zehut failed to cross the electoral threshold in the April 2019 elections – despite polls suggesting it would likely enter the Knesset – Feiglin declined to run in the September 2019, March 2020, and March 2021 elections.

Feiglin’s refusal to run after the first 2019 election prompted a split within the party, leading to the formation of a second libertarian faction which ran for the Knesset.

In a message to supporters Thursday, Feiglin said he had spoken with Opposition Leader and Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyhau about his return to the party.

“I had an amicable talk with Likud leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu, and we are working closely with the party’s MKs and major activists,” Feiglin wrote.

Feiglin explained his decision to return to the Likud, calling it the natural political home of voter base.

“This is the real and natural base for us. The Likud is a ruling party, not just of its ideology but because of its sociology.”