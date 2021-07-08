Supreme Court rules Nationality Law is constitutional

An expanded panel of 11 Supreme Court justices decided today (Thursday) to reject 15 petitions against the Nationality Law.

President Hayut wrote in the judgment regarding the court's authority to hold a judicial review of the content of a Basic Law: "I would like to present the various complexities and relevant considerations, but leave the decision on the issue at hand. This is because even if I assume that such authority is given to the court, the Basic Law: Nationality does not, in my view, deny the character of the State of Israel as Jewish and democratic, and therefore it does not in any case establish grounds for judicial intervention by us."

Justice George Kara was the only dissenting voice, writing a minority opinion that there are sections of the law which harm Israel's status as a democratic state.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Gideon Sa'ar expressed satisfaction with the court's decision. "The Basic Law: Nationality is an important law that constitutes another chapter in the state constitution, which anchors the essence and character of Israel as the nation state of the Jewish people."

"The court did well when it decided to reject the petition, since there was no reason to intervene in the legislation. The law also does not infringe on the individual rights of any of the citizens of Israel," Sa'ar said.