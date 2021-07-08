Shaked: Chikli changed his vote at the last second

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) on Thursday addressed the government's failure to pass the renewal of the Citizenship Law earlier this week, saying that Yamina MK Amichai Chikli changes his vote at the last moment, throwing the government's plans out of whack.

"MK Amichai Chikli changed his mind at the last second - if he had informed me in advance that he was going to oppose, I would have been prepared in a different way, but it will not happen again," Shaked told the Knesset channel.

Yesterday, Chikli said that there is a chance that he will run in the next Knesset elections as part of the Likud party. "I have not changed my position in any way - Yamina formed a government without vision and without an anchor, in a move that is embezzling public trust. It is changing its DNA and I am glad I am not there," Chikl said.

However, he clarified that he was not offered a spot on the Likud list and noted that if Yamina blocks him from joining an existing party he can still form a new party.

When asked how he would vote for the state budget, he replied that it should not be inferred from his remarks that he would necessarily vote against the budget. As for his vote against the Citizenship Law, MK Chikli said the decision was made following the changes made to the law during the night before the vote.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said yesterday that she would work to bring the Citizenship Law to a vote again in the coming weeks. "I will try to formulate a majority for this law, it is very important for the security of the State of Israel and its character," said Minister Shaked to Aryeh Golan on Kan Reshet Bet.

Shaked sharply criticized the Likud and the factions calling themselves the "national camp" and said that voting against the law was a sign of disgrace for them and showed national irresponsibility. "I was ashamed to see members of the Knesset in the plenum dancing together with Ayman Odeh and Ofer Kasif," Shaked said. She noted that only about a month ago, in the previous government, the Likud and the haredi parties voted in favor of the same bill.

Regarding the vote on the budget, the interior minister said it would be an important milestone because the state has been running without a budget for several years. "We will do everything we can to pass a good budget with reforms, to propel the economy forward," Shaked said.