Two dead of coronavirus in a single day

A 48-year-old unvaccinated man died Thursday from coronavirus at Wolfson Medical Center in Holon.

The man, who did not suffer from any pre-existing conditions other than blood pressure, had arrived at the hospital on Wednesday, after arriving at the center from another hospital. He had been placed on an ECMO machine, but doctors were unable to save him.

His death is the second from coronavirus within several hours: On Thursday morning, an 86-year-old man died at Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa - the first Israeli to die of coronavirus in two weeks.

The elderly man, a resident of Kiryat Bialik, was fully vaccinated and was hospitalized last week in serious condition.

According to Israel's Health Ministry, of the 78 hospitalized coronavirus, 51% of whom are not vaccinated.