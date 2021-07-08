Ashdod bans bringing disposables to beach

The Ashdod Municipal Council on Wednesday night approved a proposal by Ashdod Mayor Dr. Yechiel Lasry, legislating a municipal bylaw banning disposables from being brought to the beach.

Under the new bylaw, disposable products and bags will not be allowed at the beaches. The law itself is part of an ongoing project by the Ashdod municipality to "regulate places of bathing."

According to Dr. Lasry, the law is supported by the European Union.

The process is a direct continuation of the municipality's protocols, which four years ago made Ashdod the first city to cease using disposables at hundreds of afternoon programs and daycares. Now, the city's children use reusable dishes and receive instruction on environmental issues.

"In recent years, Ashdod has been leading a breakthrough on environmental issues," Dr. Lasry said. "This is a long-term process and it is part of the city's 'green' vision. We will all work together to end bringing disposable products and bags to the beaches, as well as ending the sale of these products at the beaches."