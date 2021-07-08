Israel to help Nepal deal with COVID-19 pandemic

Israel on Wednesday sent Nepal aid meant to help it in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic which has hit that country hard.

The aid was delivered in a cargo plane of the Nepalese airline Nepal Air and included respirators, oxygen generators and advanced protective equipment.

The equipment is a donation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the IsraAid organization, the Shebaa Medical Center, the Israel-Nepal Chamber of Commerce and other donors.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said that "the State of Israel is proud to help Nepal deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Israel's friends around the world know that in a time of need, Israel will stand by them."

This month, Israel and Nepal marked 61 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.