New book says Trump called Netanyahu’s congratulations to Biden a 'betrayal'

A new book by journalist Michael Wolff, excerpts of which were published by The Forward’s Jacob Kornbluh, says that former US President Donald Trump resented that then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Joe Biden upon his electoral victory.

“It was startling to aides, however much they were anticipating an eruption, that Trump’s wrath fell on Bibi Netanyahu,” Wolff writes in his third book on the Trump presidency. A copy of the book, titled “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency,” was obtained by The Forward.

According to Wolff, Trump told his aides that Netanyahu’s tweet congratulating Biden came before the ink was dry” and was an “ultimate betrayal.”

“As in all Trump reactions, a variety of grievances welled up here,” Wolff writes in the book, which is due to be published on July 13. “There was his belief that he had singularly done more for Israel than any American president — and that therefore he was owed. And now sold out.”

Wolff also writes in the book, according to The Forward, that Trump also complained about the lack of Jewish support he received in the 2020 election.