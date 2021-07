Media outlets in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday evening reported that a loud explosion had been heard at Jebel Ali Port in Dubai.

The Al-Arabiya network reported that the explosion occurred in a commercial vessel in the port. Flames could be seen from the distance.

Eyewitnesses reported that the flames could be seen rising for a lengthy time period.

The Dubai Media Office said the fire is under control and there are no deaths or injuries as a result of the accident.