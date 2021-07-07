Bennett considers update of Iran policy ahead of meeting with Biden

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has ordered a review of Israel's policies on Iran ahead of his first meeting with US President Joe Biden later this month, Axios reported.

A senior Israeli official told journalist Barak Ravid: “There are several questions in the discussions — is the current treading water better or worse than a US return to the deal, if and how Israel can influence the Biden administration, and what the current situation means for developing an Israeli military option."

Bennett and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid oppose the potential reentry of the US into the 2015 Iran nuclear deal which is currently being negotiated in Vienna.

Lapid has signaled a greater willingness to work with the US administration on Iran despite opposing a return to the nuclear deal than former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who refused to grant any legitimacy to the current negotiations and famously clashed with the Obama Administration over the original nuclear deal in 2015.

The details of the Biden-Bennett meeting are being worked out by Bennett’s foreign policy adviser Shimrit Meir and Biden’s top Middle East adviser Brett McGurk