Shas to petition Supreme Court against Liberman subsidy cuts

The Shas party will petition the Supreme Court against Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman's decision to changing the eligibility criteria for daycare subsidies in a manner which would limit the subsidies to the families of yeshiva students.

Shas will argue that Liberman's decision is illegal and discriminates against the families of yeshiva students.

Under the new criteria, government funding will only be available to families in which the mother's partner works at least 24 hours (half time) each week. Currently, the 24-hour minimum applies only to the mother.

In addition, it was decided that subsidies will be provided for those families in which one parent is acquiring higher education or other training which will allow improved integration into the job market in the future.

The new decree will deprive18,000 families with 21,000 children of NIS 400 million in subsidies per year, as of September 1, 2021.

Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri attacked Liberman and said: "The finance minister's first decision was to harm the haredim. Bennett and Sa'ar, who promised to "take care of the haredim," formed a hate government that causes harm to the world of Torah."

Religious Zionism Party chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich said: "The Torah of Israel is our right to exist here. Starving the children of the students is a shame and another sign of disgrace for this evil government. Shame on you."