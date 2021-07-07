Terrorist Ahmed Jibril, founder of PFLP, dies in Damascus

The founder of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, Ahmed Jibril, died today, Wednesday, in Damascus at the age of 83.

Jibril has been involved over the years in many terrorist attacks against Israelis - both in the territory of the State of Israel and in Lebanon. Over the years he has enjoyed great support from Iran and its Lebanese terrorist arm Hezbollah.

Jibril was responsible for a deal named after him, in which three IDF soldiers were released in 1985 in exchange for about 1,150 terrorists.

One of those released in the deal was former Hamas leader Sheikh Ahmad Yassin. Another released was Palestinian Authority senior official Jibril Rajoub.