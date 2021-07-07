Haitian president's assassins claimed to be from US Drug Enforcement Administration

The gunmen who assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moïse at his home claimed to be agents of the US Drug Enforcement Administration, the Miami Herald reported.

Video from the incident depicts someone with an American accent yelling over a loudspeaker: “DEA operation! Everybody stand down! DEA operation! Everybody back up, stand down!”

The Haitian government stated that the assassins were not affiliated with DEA, with one official telling the Herald that they were "mercenaries."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told MSNBC that the US was monitoring the situation following the “horrific attack, this tragic attack.”

“We will be helpful in any way to the people of Haiti, to the government of Haiti, if there’s an investigation, but we’re still assessing right now, we’re still gathering information. The president, of course, will be briefed by his national security team this morning,” she added.

The US embassy in Port-au-Prince has been closed in response to the ongoing security situation.

Interim prime minister Claude Joseph is currently in charge of the nation of 11-million people, with an unclear line of succession.

Moïse's wife, First Lady Martine Moïse was also shot and wounded in the assassination and is currently being treated at the hospital.