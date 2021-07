Bush advisor: Israel-Palestine problem could end in all-out war Richard Perle says Israel-Palestinian conflict could become all-out war if Iran acquires nuclear weapons or unleashes terror groups. i24NEWS ,

Yonatan Sindel/FLASH90 Israeli artillery units pound the Gaza Strip Former Bush advisor Richard Perle tells Christian Malard that the Israel-Palestinian conflict could become an all-out war if Iran acquires nuclear weapons and unleashes Hezbollah, Hamas and Islamic Jihad.



