Health Ministry to allow Supreme Court to rule on surrogacy

The Israeli government on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that as of right now, there is no practical political possibility of advancing a Surrogacy Law for same-sex couples and single men.

In a letter to the court, the State requested that the Supreme Court rule on the matter in accordance with the attached statement on the Health Minister's stance.

In the statement, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz) does not oppose allowing the court to rule on the issue and to "express the State's obligation to the rights of equality and parenthood for single men and same-sex couples," Haaretz reported.

In February 2020, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously that same-sex partners should be allowed to use Israel's surrogacy system to create children, ordering the law amended by March 1, 2021. The State later requested an extension of the period of time during which it would amend the law on the issue.

However, due to the political difficulties inherent in such an amendment, the government has requested that the court take the matter into its own hands.