521 new COVID cases, infection rate stabilizes

A total of 521 new cases of the coronavirus were reported across Israel Tuesday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Wednesday morning. That is up from 501 new cases reported a day earlier.

There are now 3,274 known active cases of the virus in Israel, with 78 hospitalizations. A day earlier, there were 2,901 known active cases of the virus, with 73 hospitalized patients.

The percentage of tests returning positive held steady at 0.7%, the same level recorded for the two days before, and the highest level since April 17th.

The number of seriously ill patients rose from 38 Tuesday to 40 on Wednesday.

No new COVID-related fatalities have been reported since June 23rd, with a total of four deaths reported over the past month. The total number of fatalities since the pandemic began is 6,429.

Nearly 18,000 people received the first dose of the COVID vaccine Tuesday, along with nearly 3,000 people who received the second dose – almost identical to the numbers of vaccinations a day earlier - bringing the total number of vaccinated to 5,680,953 for the first dose and 5,183,879 with both doses.

With children 12 and up eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, 37.2% of Israelis 10-19 have received the first dose thus far, with 24.5% having received both doses.