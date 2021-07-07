

Comparison of Israeli and Russian announcements of Bennett Putin conversation Dr. Aaron Lerner ,

Flash 90 Russian President Vladimir Putin

#1 Israeli announcement

PM Bennett Speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin (As communicated by the Prime Minister's Media Adviser)



Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, today (Monday, 5 July 2021), spoke – for the first time – with Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Prime Minister Bennett thanked President Putin for his congratulations on forming a government in Israel and expressed his appreciation for the historic bond between the Russian and Jewish peoples.



The leaders discussed several security and diplomatic issues; the Prime Minister thanked the Russian President for the role his country is playing in maintaining regional stability and for the assistance on the issue of the captives and the missing.



The two also discussed the role of Russian aliyah in Israel and the great importance that the Prime Minister ascribes to it as a bridge between the two countries.



Prime Minister Bennett and President Putin agreed to meet soon.



#2 Russian announcement

Telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett

http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/66138



The discussion focused on topical issues of bilateral cooperation in politics, trade and economic, and humanitarian affairs. Special attention was paid to preserving the historical memory of the Great Patriotic War,preventing any attempts to review its outcome, to glorify Nazism, to deny the Holocaust and the Red Army’s decisive contribution to Victory.



Vladimir Putin and Naftali Bennett also discussed measures being taken in Russia and Israel to counter COVID-19.



They also covered a number of issues on the regional agenda.



Vladimir Putin wished Naftali Bennett every success as Prime Minister. Both leaders expressed their mutual intention to develop the entire scope of friendly relations between Russia and Israel and agreed to maintain further contacts.



________________________________________

Dr. Aaron Lerner heads IMRA -



