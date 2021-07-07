Rock-throwing terrorist sentenced to 45 months in prison

A terrorist who wounded a baby in a rock attack in Gush Etzion two and a half years ago was sentenced to 45 months in prison, a fine and compensation in the amount of 15,000 shekels. Similar punishments were imposed on two other terrorists who threw rocks in the same attack.

The terrorist, who was 18 years old at the time, arrived with two other minors and threw rocks on Highway 60, between Hebron and Gush Etzion. According to a report in Channel 12 News, they hit an Israeli car, in which a couple of parents and their two small children were traveling at the time.

As a result, a 9-month-old baby was hit in the face. The terrorist was charged with causing intentional sabotage and throwing rocks at a passenger vehicle.

In footage that was recorded during the evacuation of the baby from the scene, the initial rescuer can be heard calling an ambulance and describing the injury. "I have an injured baby from rock throwing. He is 9 months old," he said, trying to reassure the baby, "Come on, come to mom or dad, do you have a blanket here?" He then added on the walkie-talkie, "A direct hit from a rock to the face. He was hit by shrapnel in his eyes, a military medic is currently treating him."