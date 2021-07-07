

US Congressman at 4th of July event: Israel has a right to exist Congressman Gregory Meeks, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, spoke at the US Embassy Independence Day event in Jerusalem. Yoni Kempinski ,

Speaking at the US Embassy in Jerusalem Independence Day event, Congressman Gregory Meeks, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said that the US and Israel share the same values.



“We’re not here because of politics," Meeks stated. "We’re here because of values. We share the same values, and that is an unbreakable bond.”



“We’ll make sure Iran doesn’t get its way," he added. "We’ll make sure Hamas doesn’t get its way."



Meeks related to the normalization deals signed between Israel and Arab states during the Trump administration and said: "We’ll make sure that the historic moment that is upon us with the Abraham Accords, that we get more people to join and say: Israel has a right to exist and we’re gonna work with them hand in hand.”



On a personal note, Meeks added: “For people of color, and people of the Jewish faith, we know what it feels like to have the world against you at times, we know what it feels like to be oppressed.”



The Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee related to the new Israeli government and said: “When I look at the most diverse administration in the history of Israel, we are living in historic times…The friendship and bond with Israel is forever.”



