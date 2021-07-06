PA seeks international protection

The Palestinian Authority's “foreign ministry” is calling on the international community to bear its legal and moral responsibility for the "suffering" of the Palestinian people "over the ongoing crimes of occupation and settlement in Israel."

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the PA “ministry” urged the international community to initiate a political move that would halt the "invasion of the occupation and settlement" and provide international protection for the Palestinian people and enable them to exercise their right to self-determination.

According to the bureau, the demands of the international community from Israel to stop its unilateral measures are not enough if they are not accompanied by UN sanctions and deterrent measures that will oblige it to act in accordance with international law.

The PA “foreign ministry” also accused the Israeli government of giving the green light to the “settlers” and their "terrorist organizations" to carry out attacks against the Palestinian people and steal their land, while at the same time providing them with protection from punishment.