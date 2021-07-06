Shaked to Smotrich: How are you not ashamed?

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked strongly criticized Religious Zionism party chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich over his refusal to support the Citizenship Law, which failed to pass in the Knesset yesterday,

"How can you not be ashamed? For three weeks now we have been begging you to support the temporary measure as it is. Until yesterday afternoon I still believed that you were putting on an act," Shaked said.

"If you are willing to support the extension of the temporary order by half a year with consent, then do it and bring the opposition with you. Without negotiations and without conditions. There is no time for that," Shaked wrote on Twitter.

Shaked responded to a tweet in which Smotrich wrote that "for two weeks now we have been begging the coalition to reach an agreement with us on an outline like the one proposed here and unfortunately the coalition refused to talk to us at all and preferred to talk to Ra'am and Meretz. It's not too late to fix this.. We are reaching out. Come with us."