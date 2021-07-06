'Biden will not promote political solution for Judea and Samaria'

US President Joe Biden does not intend to initiate policy plans that could lead to a freeze on construction or the displacement of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, a senior US official said Tuesday.

"For the past 25 years, any attempt to advance a political process has failed and we understand that. Instead of promoting a policy program, the administration will focus on promoting and improving the quality of life of the Israeli and Palestinian populations in Judea and Samaria, including promoting master plans for both populations," the official said.

Last week, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and US President Joe Biden met at the White House in Washington. At the beginning of the meeting, the presidents made statements to the media. Biden said that “Iran will never get a nuclear weapon on my watch. Israel has the right to defend itself."

Rivlin told President Biden: "Mr. President, I am very happy to be here again. The State of Israel has no braver and closer friend than the United States. The unique ties between our two nations have always been based on our common values, the values ​​of democracy and liberalism. We are partners, friends, our well-being depends on your well-being."

"Friends like us can have disagreements from time to time but these will never jeopardize our close relationship. Our common mission crosses party and political boundaries. Even when the leadership changes, our commitment, nation to nation, remains strong."

"I know that the security of Israel, the well-being of the citizens of Israel, as well as the well-being of American Jews, are very close to your heart, Mr. President. On behalf of the people of Israel, I thank you and the American people for your unconditional support for Israel and for your work for Israel's security."

President Rivlin's daughter, Anat, who accompanied him on his trip, gave President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden a pair of mugs prepared for them by Israeli ceramicist Irit Biran, a local artist from Moshav Sde Warburg.

Anat said that local artwork is very important to the family and that she is happy for the opportunity to expose the Bidens to unique artistic talents from Israel.