President of Belarus: Jews succeeded in making the whole world bow to them

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko spoke on his country's Independence Day and made an anti-Semitic statement.

"Jews had succeeded in making the whole world bow to them and no one today would dare to raise a voice and deny the Holocaust. In contrast, the Belarusians, who are a tolerant nation, allowed people to spit in their faces," he said.

Franak Viačorka, a senior adviser to the Belarussian opposition leader who fled the country, told Kan 11 News in response, "Lukashenko demonstrates his rudeness, pathological lies, open anti-Semitism. this man cultivates in Belarus all the evil that the world fought against in the 20th century."