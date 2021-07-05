Man who shot burglar convicted of manslaughter

The Be'er Sheva District Court convicted Aryeh Schiff, who shot and killed Muhammad al-Atrash who broke into his car near his home in Arad, on Monday afternoon, of the offense of manslaughter.

Schiff was convicted as part of a plea bargain in which he admitted to the actions attributed to him in the indictment. He is likely to face community service instead of jail time.

Schiff had claimed self-defense, but the prosecution maintained that there had been no need to open fire on the thieves in his car to prevent them from burglarizing his home.

The Im Tirzu organization slammed the conviction as a case of victim-blaming.

"This is an absurd instance in which the victim has been turned into the perpetrator. The State of Israel is gradually losing control of the Negev and is providing a silver platter to criminals terrorizing law-abiding residents of the south. Honest people like Aryeh Schiff have become the punching bag of criminals and a weak legal system," the organization said.