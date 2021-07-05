The connection between divorce and violence

A new study by Ben Gurion University examined the significant changes taking place in Arab society with regards to women's status.

The study found a direct connection between these changes and a rise in domestic violence over the past few years.

Yediot Aharonot quoted the study as noting that the number of divorces among Israeli Muslims more than doubled between the years 1995 and 2017, jumping from 922 to 2,140 divorces per year.

At the same time, the study showed that in recent years, Arab society has been undergoing far-reaching social and demographic changes, with the most significant changes affecting women's lives: Arab women are becoming better educated, entering the workforce more often, earning more, marrying later, and remaining single longer.

The research's conclusions point to the social end economic changes occurring amongst Arab women as being connected to the instability of marriage and a rise in violence. At the same time, the social discourse surrounding divorce tends to blame the divorced women.

Analysis of the statistics also showed that couples lacking a higher education have the highest chance of divorce. However, the higher an Arab woman's income is than her husband's, the less stable her marriage becomes.