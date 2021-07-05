The UN adopts Black Lives Matter, is mum on persecuted Christians

A court in Pakistan sentenced another Christian to life in prison on the basis of blasphemy laws. On July 11, 2012, Ahmed Khan, an Islamic leader in Rawalpindi, filed a complaint that Zafar Bhatti sent him text messages insulting Muhammad's mother. He grotesquely accuses her saying that in Pakistan there is the death penalty, but it has never even been actually demonstrated.

A year ago, in front of the Palace of Nations in Geneva, the seat of the UN Human Rights Council, Pakistani Christians held a composed and silent demonstration against the persecution in their country.

But for the globalist agenda that accuses Western states of racism, the persecution of Christians is a great omission.

"Stop the massacres", "Enough now" and "Our lives count", said Nigerian Christians and ecclesiastical leaders who gathered in London to demonstrate against the massacre of Christians in their country. They sent a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson in which they accuse the international mass media of "conspiracy of silence."

If there is a body that conspires against them, where the lives of Christians obviously do not count because it knows very well what is happening, it is the UN, now embracing Black Lives Matter.

The UN Human Rights Council welcomes states such as Sudan, where tens of thousands of women and children from predominantly Christian villages have been enslaved during jihadist raids; Pakistan, where Christians are condemned to servitude, and Mauritania, where two out of 100 people are still held in slavery.

It is the United Nations Human Rights Council itself which, now, thanks to pressure from African countries, embraces Black Lives Matter.

Following a pastor, his wife and children who had been burned alive at the hands of Fulani Muslims, Nigerian Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo appeared in a short video surrounded by a grieving crowd carrying the body of another Christian woman killed in the most dangerous country.in the world in which to be a Christian. He made a passionate appeal for help from the United Nations:

"United Nations, your silence is getting worse. .. Please, please, please stand on the side of the helpless ... One of my colleagues, the Reverend, was slaughtered with his wife and children, and I was right there ... Now we are ready to make our last prayers, as an Islamic agenda is taking over the nation .... Women are dying every day, men are dying. What do you want us to do? ".

But Ms. Bachelet, like other UN grand commis, was committed to caring about "systemic racism" in a democracy that twice elected an African American as president and even against Italy, where she wanted to send inspectors.

For persecuted Christians, the UN’s farce has the flavor of tragedy.