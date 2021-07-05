Former MK Hanin Zoabi reaches plea agreement

The economic unit of the State Attorney's Office has reached an agreement with former Knesset member Hanin Zoabi of Balad, together with 13 senior activists in the party, Channel 12 News reported on Sunday.

As part of the settlement, Zoabi will be convicted of forgery and sentenced to probation and a fine. The deal has not yet been signed and is expected to be signed in the coming days.

The Attorney General decided to prosecute Zoabi for forgery and fraud after rejecting the reasoning brought forward by her lawyers at a hearing held for her.

The investigation dealt with suspicion of false reports and misrepresentations to the State Comptroller about the source of the funds received by the party and their presentation as donations from private citizens.

Zoabi served in the Knesset for 10 years before announcing in January of 2019 that she would not seek re-election.

Zoabi was notorious for her controversial, anti-Israel statements during her time as an elected member of the Israeli parliament.

She has in the past said she views sovereign Israeli territory as “occupied” Palestinian territory. In one incident, she was reprimanded by the Knesset Ethics Committee after she said during a speech in the Knesset plenum that civilians in Gaza were "murdered by soldiers."

Days later, during a debate on a bill authorizing the expulsion of the families of terrorists, Zoabi described terrorists as “freedom fighters”.