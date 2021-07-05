Gantz: We will not accept balloon terrorism

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Sunday that Israel is not afraid of a confrontation with the regime in Tehran.

"We are determined to prevent Iran from becoming nuclear, and we are determined to disrupt as much as possible its negative activity in our region. We reserve the right to operate in a place that is convenient for us, in a way that is convenient for us and I think they know that we know how to operate," Gantz told Channel 13 News.

Asked about his response to the balloon terrorism from Gaza, he replied, "After Operation Guardian of the Walls, we said we would not accept the previous state of affairs, so we also do not accept the issue of balloon terrorism. From time to time we attack and will continue to attack targets that we consider to be quality targets."

Gantz also spoke about the issue of the contacts for the return of Israel’s captives. "I hope they understand that they will have reach some kind of meeting point. It is important that they understand that the barrier to the development and rehabilitation of the Gaza Strip is the issue of returning the boys home."

The Defense Minister commented on the political situation sand said, "I worked for this government to be established, and I am glad that it was established. In the end, a government can be changed in a democratic way."

On the role of Prime Minister, which he gave up on, he said, "I have been offered the position numerous times. I could have been Prime Minister right now with the support of the Likud and the haredim but I chose to allow the change in the State of Israel."