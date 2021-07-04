PM Bennett: Suitcases of cash for Hamas must end once and for all

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, addressed last night's IDF strike in response to incendiary balloons.

At the weekly Cabinet meeting Bennett stated: "I would like to clarify again: Things have changed."

"Israel is interested in quiet and we have no desire to harm the people in Gaza", PM Bennett said. "However, violence—balloons, marches, harassment of any kind—will be met with a severe response."

"We are also working on a solution that would provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza, but it will not include suitcases full of dollars," he added. "These suitcases of cash are something we inherited and must end once and for all."