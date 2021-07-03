Former Chief of Staff: Iran dangerously close to acquiring a nuclear weapon

Former IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eizenkot on Friday warned that Iran is dangerously close to acquiring a nuclear weapon.

In an interview which took place at an event held by the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation, Eizenkot said, “It is evident today that the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the [2015 nuclear] accord and maximum pressure campaign and actions against Iran led to some achievements, yet we can’t deny that Iran today is the closest it has ever been to a nuke since it launched the nuclear program.”

The former Chief of Staff also implicitly criticized Yossi Cohen, who until last month served as head of the Mossad.

Eizenkot was asked about the reports that were published following attacks attributed to Israel against Iran, and about Cohen's decision to describe the operation in which Israel obtained the Iranian nuclear archive.

"In general, I think it is right to maintain a policy of ambiguity and not to boast. Those who need to know about it, know about it. Occasionally, controlled and wise publications should be made because the component of the power of the State of Israel plays an important part in our ability to maintain a flourishing and prosperous state here. The way things have come out in the last year or so, in my opinion, is irresponsible," Eizenkot said.

Asked about his possible entry into politics, Eizenkot replied that "the cooling-off law is an appropriate law because of the unique status of the IDF-Shin Bet-Mossad, and it would be appropriate that anyone who has held these positions - and senior general positions - take a three-year cooling-off period and even longer, according to the spirit of the law, even if the political constellation changes and it is possible to run for the Knesset."

"The cooling-off law must be maintained in terms of value and in terms of the cleanliness of the defense systems, otherwise they will could look at a certain functionary or another as a future competitor," the former Chief of Staff added.

"I think the hints that one or another head of an organization will join us in politics are also very serious statements that harm the organization, trust and security. I will conclude my cooling-off period in 2021 and then I will think about things. I discovered that there is life after the army."

