IDF cadet dies in training

The Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva has determined the death of IDF cadet Shili Westland, who collapsed in the middle of the week in IDF Training Base 1 as a result of a medical incident.

The IDF told Arutz Sheva that "Similar to past cases, the medical aspects of the case will be examined by an intensive investigation by military medical personnel. For reasons of privacy and medical confidentiality, we cannot specify the details of the medical incident involved. "

Westland was posthumously promoted to the rank of second lieutenant. Her funeral will be held on Sunday at 6 pm at Kibbutz Nir Oz.

Yesterday, the commander of the Nahal Brigade, Colonel Sharon Asman, died during combat fitness training at a base near Netanya. Asman collapsed during training from what is presumed to be a heart attack. A military medic attempted to revive him but was obliged to declare him dead at the scene. His funeral will be held on Sunday at 4:00 PM in the Kiryat Shaul Military Cemetery. A bus for the mourners will leave from the entrance to Kfar Saba at 15:00. The family will observe the traditional period of mourning at building six, 454 St. in Tel Aviv.