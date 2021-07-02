Boston rabbi stabbed nine times, 24-year old suspect in police custody

Rabbi Shlomo Noginsky, a Chabad emissary in Boston, Massachusetts was stabbed nine times Thursday afternoon by a knife and gun wielding assailant outside his Chabad House known as the Shaloah House.

“Today's attack on a rabbi in (Brighton, MA) has sent a shockwave of fear & anxiety throughout the community. As this investigation unfolds, we call for full transparency so that the community gets answers as to why a rabbi was stabbed outside of his house of worship,” tweeted the ADL.

According to media reports, Rabbi Noginsky was initially sitting on the steps of the building when the suspect walked up to him and threatened him with a gun.

The alleged assailant, who has been identified by Boston police as 24-year old Khaled Awad of Brighton, Massachusetts, then told Rabbi Noginsky to take him to his car where he attempted to force him inside.

When Rabbi Noginsky fled his attacker by running across the street to Brighton Common, a small-sized park, the man chased after him and stabbed him nine times in the arm with a knife.

According to police, the attack occurred at 1:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Rabbi Noginsky was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening wounds.

Several photos on Instagram and Twitter are circulating showing the victim covered in blood around his left shoulder and arm.

The suspect is in police custody and is expected to be charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a police officer, according to police.

When the suspect was arrested, police confiscated a gun and a knife.

A police spokesperson told Fox News that the incident was not yet being investigated as a hate crime. No motive for the attack has been given.

Dov Hikind, former New York State assemblyman and founder of Americans Against Antisemitism, said in an interview with Fox News that he had spoken to Rabbi Noginsky’s brother, who told him that the rabbi was going to have surgery to repair eight stab wounds.

He also said that he believes his brother was attacked because he is Jewish.

Rabbi Noginsky, a father of 12, had moved from Israel to Boston to serve the neighborhood’s Russian-speaking Jewish community. He is a teacher and rabbi at the Shaloah House, according to the Daily Mail.

The Shaloah House includes a synagogue and a school that had a children’s camp, the Gan Israel Day Camp. The camp was in session when the attack occurred, reported COLlive.

The center immediately went into lockdown after the stabbing occurred to ensure the safety of the children.

Rabbi Dan Rodkin, director of the Shaloah House, said in a statement to parents: “We are all very shaken by what happened and ask for you to please keep Rabbi Noginski in your prayers for a refuah sheleima, speedy and complete recovery (Shlomo ben Zlata Miriam). We are heartened by the outpouring of concern and compassion we have received in just the last hours since the incident.”

According to the New England chapter of the ADL, an active investigation is underway to determine the motivation of the attacker.

An update by Rabbi Rodkin stated that Rabbi Noginsky is “in stable condition and in good spirits and being treated in the hospital for stab wounds.”