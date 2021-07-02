Ingredients:

1 cup cocoa

2 cups flour

2 cups sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 packet (2 teaspoons) vanilla sugar

4 eggs

pinch of salt

1/2 cup oil

1 (8.8-ounce/250-gram) bag mixed brown and white chocolate chips

Prepare the No-Bowl Brownies

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Place all ingredients in a large ziptop bag. Close it. Shmoosh the bag with your hands until it’s mixed. Spread onto the prepared baking sheet.

Pour over the chocolate chips in an even layer, then bake for 14 to 15 minutes.

Courtesy of Kosher.com